Beach Arts Scene for Jan. 23, 2018

Work by Julia Morgan from last year’s ‘Ab Intra: From Within’ PHOTO: Contributed

Yellow House Gallery presents Ab Intra: From Within, the third exhibition of artwork by Grade 12 Notre Dame High School students.

The weekend show is a formative experience for the students and an opportunity to showcase their work ahead of graduation at a professional gallery, Yellow House on Kingston Road.

“It is our third time out and the students have continued to impress with the degree of thought behind some of the issues they are portraying,” said Sandy Slosel, arts department head at Notre Dame.

The students do not shy away from tough subjects.

“A few of the issues addressed by the paintings include the issue of acid attacks by husbands on wives in the Muslim community, the psychological experience of coming out as a bisexual woman, the legacy of the residential school system on Canada’s indigenous people, and a personal reflection of being bullied in elementary school,” said Slosel.

Yellow House owner Christina Kostoff is pleased to host the three-day show at her gallery.

“The Beaches neighbourhood is so creative and I love how we get to showcase the area’s young talent,” she said. “It’s a show that has strong ties with the community, and that is the sort of event that Yellow House strives to present to the public.”

There will be an opening reception, with artists in attendance, on Feb. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 921 Kingston Rd. and the show will be up through the weekend, Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 12 to 5 p.m. More info at www.yellowhousegallery.ca, phone 416-792-8460.

There is still time to take in the heartfelt work of Pamela Schuller and other textile artists, on now at Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E.

The Textile Show runs through Jan. 28 at the community-focused, member-driven art space in Little India.

Then, The Heart Show, pertaining to all matters of the heart – biological to spiritual – adorns the space. Opening reception is Feb. 3 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Gerrard Art Space is open Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. or by appointment. Visit www.gerrardartspace.com for more details.