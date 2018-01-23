Danforth site recommended for new cop shop

City council’s executive committee will hear the recommendation that the city choose the TTC garage at 1627 Danforth Ave. for the new amalgamated 54 and 55 Division police station site.

The site-selection process for a new, amalgamated 54 and 55 Division police station is moving one step further to completion.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, city council’s executive committee will hear the recommendation that the city choose the TTC garage at 1627 Danforth Ave. for the new station site rather than two other options, the existing 55 Division headquarters at 101 Coxwell Ave. and the East York Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave.

The three finalist sites were selected from a list of approximately 550 potential sites that Toronto Real Estate Services compiled last year.

If executive committee approves the recommendation, city council would then have to make a decision.

Ward 32 Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon noted the executive committee decision had been deferred previously, dispelling the notion that the city had settled on the TTC site from the start.

“It was supposed to go to executive committee in November [2017],” she said. “It’s not the case—they were explored, several sites.”

Community consultations concerning the site-selection process have wrapped up, but McMahon suggested the plan is to continue to speak with local residents about what the future site will look like with a police station.

“It’s a colossal conversation,” she said. “We’re hoping to still continue the conversation.”

Toronto Police Services has earmarked $37.3 million for the design and construction of the new station. The division amalgamation is part of a $100-million budget containment plan.