Deja Views: Lee Avenue

This archival photograph is courtesy of the Toronto Beaches Branch Public Library (Have an afternoon to spare? Spend some time at the branch, 2161 Queen St. E., and dive into their fantastic Beach archives.) The photo was taken on Lee Avenue, just a little south of Queen Street East, across from the park. I see they had snow in 1973, as well.

Do you have an old picture tucked away in a shoebox you’d like to share with our readers? If so, please contact me via email: gdvandyke61@gmail.com.