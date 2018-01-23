Entertainment Beat for Jan. 23, 2018

Danielle LeBlanc and Riley Nelson in ‘The Drowning Girls’ at Gerrard Art Space PHOTO: Contributed

Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E., is transformed into a crime scene later this month with Mortar and Pestle Productions’ presentation of The Drowning Girls.

Based on the true story of “The Brides in the Bath” murders, the play is written by Canadian playwrights Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson and Daniela Vlaskalic. The local production is directed by Paulina Golborne, and stars Riley Anne Nelson as Alice, Danielle LeBlanc as Bessie, and Melissa Beveridge as Margaret.

The show follows the three women, all brides of George Joseph Smith – and all dead – as they “gather evidence against their monstrous husband and are faced with the various misconceptions of love and marriage in the days leading up to their deaths… [the show] gives us the unique opportunity to experience the unfolding of a murder from the victims point of view.” The intimate, witty show promises to surprise and haunt audiences.

Show dates: Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., Feb. 2 at 8 p.m., Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15, early bird, at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-drowning-girls-tickets-41481600584 and $20 at the door.

Keep it cool at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill, 1980 Queen St. E., where Greg Pilo’s Tuesday Night Jazz events continue to attract Toronto’s finest mainstream jazz musicians – and an adoring crowd. From 7 to 10 p.m., no cover. More info at 416-849-5064.

Tonight, Jan. 23, Pilo is joined on stage by Mike Arthurs on saxophone, three-time Juno nominee Bernie Senensky on piano and Peter Telford on bass.

Closing out the month, Jan. 30, iconic Canadian music educator Pat Labarbera plays saxophone, Dave Restivo is back on the keys, and leading player Neil Swainson picks up the bass alongside Pilo on drums.

Ripped from the headlines: Hirut Hoot presents S*#thole Comedy on Friday, Jan. 26 at Hirut Fine Ethiopian Cuisine, 2050 Danforth Ave.

Hosted by Carolyn Bennett, this month’s lineup features comedians George Westerholm, Dave Maclean, Sara Starkman, Pat Thornton, Brigitte Gall, Andrew Chapman, and Jeff Elliott.

The show costs $5 and begins at 9 p.m. More info: 416-551-7560 or hiruthoot@gmail.com.

The Practically Hip (a Tragically Hip tribute) are scheduled to play a free concert at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. Donations to the Downie Wenjack Fund, the late Hip frontman Gord Downie’s legacy charity that works to continue the conversation with Canada’s Indigenous community and support the reconciliation process. Licensed by Sauce on Danforth, the event invites attendees to skate, sit, stand and dance.

Start planning your next date night – The Kingston Road Village Concert Series hosts Will You Be My Valentine: A Romantic Evening of Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

The special performance features two celebrated jazz vocalists, Alex Samaras and Robin Dann, as well as saxophonist Colleen Allen, with friends.

Tickets are $25, available at eventbrite.ca or at the door, free for children 12 and under. Make sure to bring cash, as Helder from the Beech Tree restaurant will be offering a special Valentine’s Day cocktail, along with wine and local craft beer.