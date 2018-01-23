New to the neighbourhood, Link takes a holistic approach to health

Link Integrated Health owner Brad Cote at his new digs on Main Street. PHOTO: Josh Sherman

If you’re pumping iron at Link Integrated Health, Brad Cote’s new gym that late last year took over the spot previously occupied by Main Street Fitness at 138 Main St., you might come across pro athletes.

Current NFL free agent Jared Odrick, most recently of the near-Super Bowl bound Jacksonville Jaguars, was one of the gym’s first members and among several pros that work out here. He comes to Link four to five days a week, and has acted as a sort of advisor for the business.

“This is Brad’s baby. And for me, I wanted to see it develop,” said Odrick between training sessions at the gym on a recent weekday afternoon. Odrick came across Cote thanks to a recommendation from a trainer he had been working with in the city’s west end. “She recommended Brad on the rehabilitation of my left knee,” he said. “Brad taught me a whole new level of detail.”

Cote is now bringing the detail-oriented approach that impressed Odrick to his new gym, which opened in the Upper Beach this January. “The whole concept with Link is it’s an integrated training and therapy facility with an exclusive membership,” said Cote, a Leslieville resident who has 10 years of experience in the industry.

The full gym and clinic offers a broad range of chiropractic services, osteopathy, athletic, physio and massage therapy, and personal training, and there is also a nurse practitioner on hand. “We try to really understand what people want and then give them the best program,” said Cote.