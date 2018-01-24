Main Fitness moves to a new location on Queen Street

After five years near Main and Gerrard in the Upper Beach neighbourhood, Main Fitness has settled into its new digs at 1745 Queen St. E. on the ground floor of a condo building.
In its new setting, the fitness centre, which Charlene Sullivan founded nearly 20 years ago and Gudrun Hardes has been a co-owner of for more than half that time, continues to offer a variety of classes spanning variations of yoga, barre, pilates, cardio, strength training, dance and cycling.
“We are strictly a class-based boutique studio, which means all instructor-led classes. You don’t come and just do your own thing… you come for a class,” said the other co-owner Andrea Page, a former client who bought into the business a year-and-a-half ago after its gravity machines helped her rediscover her love of exercise.
“The beauty of the small group training is, it’s like personal training but at a very affordable price, and it’s nice to have the camaraderie of a few other people,” she added.
Page said fusion classes, which combine different types of workouts—think 30 minutes of intensive cycling followed by a yoga cooldown—add to the fitness centre’s “unique identity.”
Although Main Fitness, formerly Main Street Cardio, has moved several times before, it has always remained in the Beach and the co-owners plan to stay here. “We’d like to stay in one place, ad infinitum,” Page said. “It’s truly our clientele that keep us here [in the Beach].”