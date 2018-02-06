Deja Views: Lee and Norway Avenues

The centre property in the top photo was once a coach house belonging to the storied Ames estate. PHOTO: Val Roberts

The centre property in the top photo was once a coach house belonging to the storied Ames estate. The house sat on Lee Avenue, where it intersects with Norway, but was eventually torn down to make a driveway entrance into the parking lot of Glen Ames school. What’s a parking lot without an entrance, eh?

I have to thank Val Roberts, formerly a Lee Avenue resident now living in the Kawarthas, for this wonderful photograph she took sometime in the ‘60s.

