Deja Views: Lee and Norway Avenues

The centre property in the top photo was once a coach house belonging to the storied Ames estate. The house sat on Lee Avenue, where it intersects with Norway, but was eventually torn down to make a driveway entrance into the parking lot of Glen Ames school. What’s a parking lot without an entrance, eh?
I have to thank Val Roberts, formerly a Lee Avenue resident now living in the Kawarthas, for this wonderful photograph she took sometime in the ‘60s.
If you have a photo you’d like to share, like Val did, please email me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.