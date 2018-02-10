Romantic recipes for Valentine’s Day

PHOTO: Maira Gallardo on Unsplash

February 14th, Valentine’s Day, always comes in the deep mid-winter. Sometimes a freezing cold period, sometimes a winter thaw, but usually dreary and much in need of warm loving thoughts. Let these recipes rejuvenate your spirits and give cause to celebrate with the people in your life dear to you. Chocolate is often the flavour of choice for this special day. However, for many, lemon is the taste sublime. Therefore, both these old fashioned but classic recipes give cause to celebrate. Enjoy every decadent mouthful!

Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours!

Chocolate Pudding with Mocha Sauce

In days gone by, warm self-saucing puddings were popular. Although the cake batter is spread on the bottom of the pan and the sauce is poured over, the cake will float to the surface and the sauce will be beneath at the end of the cooking time.

This chocolate version is served with a spoonful of the mocha sauce served over the chocolate an ideal dessert for a Valentine’s celebration.

Serve this pudding warm with a dollop of coffee ice cream and you are sure to be a star!

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) cocoa

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 ml) walnut or pecan pieces (optional)

1/2 cup (125 mL) milk

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, melted

Mocha Sauce:

1 cup (250 mL) loosely packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) cocoa, sifted

1 tbsp (15 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tbsp (15 mL) melted butter

1 1/2 cups (350 mL) hot strong coffee

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C). Spray 8-inch (2 L) baking dish with baking spray and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, salt, nuts if using, milk and butter until combined and spread evenly in prepared pan.

In mixing bowl, whisk together until smooth, sugar, cocoa, flour, butter, coffee and vanilla until combined and pour evenly over batter. Bake for 30 – 35 minutes or until cake tester inserted in centre of dough comes out clean. Let stand about 5 minutes before serving with coffee ice cream. Makes 6 servings.

Lemon Sponge Pudding

For the lemon lovers in the crowd, this recipe is sure to be a hit. A lemon cake batter comes to the top and underneath is a luscious lemon sauce. When using lemons, grate the lemon peel from the lemon first before cutting in half to squeeze the juice. It makes the job much more efficient.

Serve the dessert warm or chilled with softly-whipped, sweetened whipping cream.

3 eggs, separated

1/2 cup (125 ml) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (175 ml) granulated sugar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh lemon juice (2 – 3 lemons)

2 tbsp (25 mL) grated lemon rind

1/4 cup (50 mL) melted butter

1 1/3 cups (325 mL) milk

Preheat oven to 350 F (180 C). Spray 6 cup (1.5 L) baking dish with baking spray; set aside.

Separate the eggs and reserve egg whites; set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt then whisk in egg yolks until smooth. Whisk in lemon juice, lemon rind, butter and milk. Set aside.

With clean beaters, beat egg whites until peaks begin to form then gradually beat in sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold beaten egg white into lemon mixture until combined and spoon batter into prepared pan.

Place pan in a larger pan filled 3/4 full with boiling water; this method of cooking called a “bain marie” will produce a more even cooking temperature and a better product in the end.

Place in centre of oven and bake 45 – 50 minutes.

Makes 4 – 6 servings.

Jan Main is an author, cooking instructor and caterer. Connect with her at janmainskitchen@yahoo.ca