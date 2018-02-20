Letters to the Editor for Feb. 20, 2018

Regarding the racist graffiti on the Leuty Lifeguard Station. On behalf of the Beach Interfaith Outreach Program we would like to extend our love, support and respect to all the members of the Beach Hebrew Institute and our Black community members in the face of such a cruel assault. For over 20 years our Interfaith Community of faith groups has worked together oblivious of our differences but instead embracing our common goals. As one other supporter so eloquently said, “It is so important that we stand side by side with one another, celebrating diversity and calling to account those who use hate to divide.”

Suzanne Beard

Beach Interfaith Outreach Program

Make energy efficiency a priority

Re: In My Opinion: Global leadership starts here at home (Feb. 7, 2018)

When energy efficiency in our homes and buildings goes up, our carbon pollution and utility bills will go down. Moving to an ultra energy-efficient, low-carbon building sector is a win-win for Canadians.

Ten organizations, including the Pembina Institute, Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance, and The Atmospheric Fund, have urged the federal, provincial, and territorial governments to prioritize swift action on new and existing buildings. To improve energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and create green jobs, our coalition encourages these key federal actions: (1) driving momentum toward “net-zero energy ready” new construction, (2) accelerating retrofits and emissions reductions in existing buildings, (3) improving energy-efficiency standards for appliances, (4) catalyzing private investment in energy efficiency through strategic use of public funds, and (5) leading by example with public buildings.

The shift to ultra energy-efficient and low-carbon homes and buildings will reduce energy costs for Canadians. It will also help Canada reach its 2030 climate target under the Paris Agreement.

Karen Tam Wu

Acting B.C. director,

Pembina Institute