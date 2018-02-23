Deja Views: Bellefair United Church

The corner of Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue in 2011. PHOTO: David Van Dyke

After the sale of the Bellefair United Church to developers in 2011, I remember taking this photo and wondering what a place of worship would look like as a condo. Well, here you have it.

