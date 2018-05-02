Art Scene – May 1, 2018

PHOTO: Larry Williamson

Local artists and artisans are opening the doors to their homes and workshops this weekend – May 4 to 6 – for the spring version of the Beach Studio Tour. This self-guided tour has been a popular neighbourhood fixture for over 20 years. This year, two dozen artists will be showcasing paintings, photography, weaving, jewellery, baskets, sculpture and more at 15 locations. Refreshments will be offered at each venue. Tour times are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For information about the artists and to plan your itinerary, visit beachstudiotour.ca

Yellow House Gallery, 921 Kingston Rd., is putting out a call for artist submissions for its annual Canada Day exhibit Canada 151: A Celebration of Canadian Art. Participating artists will receive a unique 5” x 10” wood panel on which to create their own piece of Canadiana. Only 151 boards will be handed out, and artists can purchase as many as they wish. Entry fee is $30 per piece and includes one panel. An opening day reception will be held Friday, June 22, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and the show runs to August 5. The deadline for registration and board pickup is June 1. For more details, visit yellowhousegallery.ca

The gallery is currently hosting The Kingdom, a collection of new oil paintings by Melissa Wakefield. On her website, Wakefield writes, “I hope to engage the viewer with my paintings through colour and subject matter. Recently I have been exploring images of wildlife that seem alone in their surroundings. The use of negative space gives this illusion and also creates a sense of a happening.” The show runs until May 31. Visit melissawakefield.com to see her work.

Some local venues are hosting exhibits as part of the CONTACT 2018 photography festival. Cobalt Gallery, 870 Kingston Rd., is showcasing work by Larry Williamson, a local photographer who has lived in the Beach for eight years. His show ‘Four Blocks’ focuses on how this self-described wanderer’s range was abruptly curtailed after he suffered a heart attack. His show runs from May 2 to June 3 with an opening reception on Saturday, May 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. scotiabankcontactphoto.com/2018/open-exhibition/cobalt-gallery-four-blocks

At The Porch Light, 982 Kingston Rd., Kerry Hayes’ presents Random Acts of Vision. Hayes has spent 35 years creating images to promote movies such as The Shape of Water and Spotlight. His CONTACT show runs from May 1 to 31 with an opening reception Sunday, May 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. scotiabankcontactphoto.com/2018/open-exhibition/the-porch-light-random-acts-of-vision.

Beach photographer Kimberley Spencer has had an eduring love for horses since childhood. Her photos of The Iconic Mustang will be shown at Studio 888, 2359 Queen St. E., from May 3 to 27, with an opening reception on Thursday, May 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., weekends from noon to 4 p.m., and also by chance and by appointment. Visit kimberleyspencer.com or studio888.ca for more information.

Collaborative Practice Toronto, a group of divorce professionals who focus on resolving family law issues out of court, will hold Art Bash 2018, a gala fundraiser for SickKids Hospital and The Medical Psychiatry Alliance, on Wednesday, May 9, at Daniels Spectrum / Toronto Artscape, 585 Dundas St. E., from 6 to 10 p.m. Six artists from Art Battle Canada will go head-to-head to create 12 canvasses for live auction. There will also be a silent auction and special guests. Tickets are $125, and can be purchased at collaborativepracticetoronto.com

Gerrard Art Space, 1475 Gerrard St. E., presents Total Shift Show, new paintings by Matt Wood. As Wood says, “At first the Shift in the Shift Show was just a chance to get a joke in. Then it was about materials: I’ve recently moved from working almost exclusively on plywood to mixing in some pieces on canvas. It has been an adventure transitioning to the bounce and life that canvas has, and it has brought me back to working more with brushes; they just get along so well.” His show runs until May 13. Visit gerrardartspace.com to find out more.