Beaches-East York all-candidates meeting

Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 will host an all-candidates meeting for those running in the upcoming provincial election for Beaches-East York
The meeting will take place on Thursday, May 10, at St. John’s Norway Anglican Church, 470 Woodbine Ave., at 7 p.m.
Candidates will be given the opportunity to make statements but written questions from the audience will also be accepted. If you have a question for the candidates, you can submit it at the start of the evening, or you may send it in advance to editor@beachmetro.com.
