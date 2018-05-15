New flower shop gets ready to bloom in the Upper Beach

Robin King is the manager of the In Bloom Flower Shop which is slated to open on Main Street later this month.

Leslieville resident Robin King said she’s excited to be setting up a flower shop just south of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

The 21-year-old, who already has about five years of experience in the floral industry, will be managing In Bloom Flower Shop (155 Main St.), an independent retailer slated to open May 17.

“I’m going to try and cater to almost everything. I do want to have a heavy focus on plants, because right now succulents and cacti are super popular,” she said of what to expect at In Bloom.

The shop will also offer terrariums, mostly Ontario-grown, fresh-cut flowers, and seasonal items, as well as event services including wedding and funeral work, she added.

“Nice custom arrangements I like doing as well. Some places, they have the bouquets that you grab and go, but I love having someone come in and tell me what they had in mind, their idea, and putting something together that makes them happy,” she said

Though new, In Bloom has roots in the Upper Beach community.

For several years, King has worked for the Greenery Patch, a flower vendor at the St. Lawrence Market, and its owner Ken Young at one time operated a storefront here.

More recently, when a friend of Young’s was looking to open up a flower store of his own in retail space he owned on Main Street, King was offered a position, and Young is helping her with the launch. “It all just fell into my lap, really,” she said.

King will miss the shop where she’s spent years learning the ins and outs of the business.

“I love that place so much,” she said. But she also looks forward to branching out with new responsibilities. “I’m so excited to have a new start and something that’s more like my own little baby,” she said.

The hardest part about the new gig? “Managing my time,” King replied, taking a break from getting the shop ready for opening day.

Although King isn’t very familiar with the Upper Beach, the community appears to have made a good impression on her so far.

“People have seen us in here building [furniture], and we’ve left the doors open a few days just to air out the paint, and I’ve had a few people pop their heads in, tell me how excited they are, and it seems like it’s going to be a really nice community to do this in,” she said. “Everyone seems really welcoming.”