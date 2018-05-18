Nominations for the 2018 Beach Citizen of the Year now open

Jason Balgopal, the 2017 Beach Citizen of the Year, with wife Leigh and former Beach Citizen of the Year Pat Silver, at the award ceremony at Millennium Garden in Woodbine Park on Sept. 24, 2017. PHOTO: Josh Sherman

Get your nominations in soon!

The annual Beach Citizen of the Year award honours someone who has shown a long-standing commitment to improving our community. And it’s not limited to just Beachers and local board members, either.

Past citizens are Jason Balgopal, Gene Domagala, Glenn Cochrane, Ted Randal, Marie Perrotta, Arie Nerman, David Breech, Mary Christie, Joan Brent, Jean Cochrane, Pat Silver, Anne Butler, Thomas Neal, Suzanne Beard, Carole Stimmell, Paul Babich and John Ellis.

It’s open to anyone who has:

Worked hard to improve life for others in the Beach community.

Had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members.

Made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and inspired others to participate more in community life.

The prestigious award dates back to 2001 when it was founded by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club and Beach Metro News. Judges from each of these local organizations and all past citizens help to select the winner, and look for nominees involved in a wide range of volunteer activities which benefit the community.

Nominate someone you know, or update a previous nomination and resubmit it with the latest details. Don’t delay! Nominations forms must be received at Centre 55 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17.

The nomination form is available online at https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/citizen-of-the-year/ or call 416-691-1113 for more information on how to nominate someone. The winner will be announced in Beach Metro News, and honoured with a ceremony at the Millennium Garden in September.