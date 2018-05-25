Leslieville Flea kicks off at Ashbridge Estate

Christine Roberts (left) and Brigid Elmy at the Leslieville Flea.

Vintage shoppers and upcyclers take note, the Leslieville Flea is returning to Ashbridge Estate on Sunday, June 10.

This well-curated, urban market sells vintage items, antiques, collectibles and handcrafted goods, all in the spirit of supporting local artists and collectors and promoting a sustainable lifestyle. In an effort to reduce negative impact on the earth, the Leslieville Flea is a place to shop and meet the maker of the item, or the person who found that treasure and get the history and unique tale about where it came from.

For the 2018 season there are eight outdoor markets planned to date—happening once a month, running from June through October at the historic Ashbridge Estate and once a month from June through August in the Distillery District.

The Leslieville Flea began in 2013 when founders Brigid Elmy and Christine Roberts met at a pop-up store that Brigid was running. They shared a passion for all things vintage and wanting to provide a place for like-minded artisans, collectors and vintage lovers to sell their wares, it was an idea targeting east Toronto as the location. The Leslieville Flea was inspired by flea markets they’d toured in New York City and around Europe.

“Wherever I go, I’m drawn to markets. I love to visit them and check out the market scene that is particular to that city or region,” says Roberts. “The Leslieville Flea is such a community event. There is something for everyone. This year, we have fun kids activities under the willow tree on the lawn and free yoga class in the morning to start the day. The event celebrates everything great about our city in the summer.”

“I also love markets because of the ‘thrill of the find’,” says Elmy. “Anywhere there may be an opportunity to find something cool, something with a past. Occasionally I will experience what I call the ‘treasure hunter syndrome’, a sense of excitement, a rush. I don’t think I am alone in this but as an experienced treasure hunter have learned the importance of taking a break from the hunt and re-thinking my potential purchases and finds.”

The first version of the flea took place in June 2013 in a parking lot in Leslieville with 23 vendors and has grown to become one of Toronto’s best monthly flea markets with over 60 vendors.

Now in its sixth season, the Leslieville Flea has become a community hub and is a place where people can shop, eat, drink and enjoy the day.

In addition to all the fabulous vintage and handcrafted goods, Ashbridge Estate will have food and beverage vendors (including beer from local brewery, Left Field) as well as free yoga to start the day.

Visit www.leslievilleflea.com for more information.