Locally Developed, band on the rise from the Beach

The band performs its first official show at The Rockpile in Etobicoke on March 31st

A newly established band from the Beach that goes by the name of Locally Developed has just released its first album, Dime.

The members include high school students, Alex Shuell on bass, Colin Lafaury on drums, Jonny Bojin on vocals and keyboard and Max Pilchner on guitar, all 16.

None have taken lessons for the instruments they play in the band. Pilchner is a self-taught guitarist who learned to play from YouTube tutorials. Lafaury came into the band with 10 years of classical and jazz piano training, but never any drum lessons. Shuell is also self-taught, having played the bass for only a few years, and Bojin has been singing and playing piano since childhood. The creation of the band has inspired and motivated them to improve on their instruments and continue to work together.

On their official website the band says it aims at combine and blend many styles “to create a new contemporary sound that defies simple explanation with influences from The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews and Maroon 5.”

Coincidentally, the members all knew each other at some point before forming the band and stepping on stage together for their first official event at The Rockpile in Etobicoke on March 31. The band sold over 50 tickets and left audiences raving. They continuously receive support on social media, with nearly 2000 followers on Instagram and growing, kickstarted by the recent release of their first music video for their first song release, Dime, which was directed by Morgan Kobayashi and Ryan Grace. The video has been viewed over 1700+ times in less then three days.

The band currently does not have a manager; they do everything themselves, from creating original music to managing their social media and promotion—they hope to get one soon, and see music as a career path. No future performances are planned yet, but stay tuned. They are getting in contact with venues and hope to play more, especially with the release of their first album.

Dime can be found on Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.

More about the band can also be found on a podcast they did with Koncert Katie, a Malvern student Katie Adamson.