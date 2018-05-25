Worker-owned Big Carrot is opening soon

The new store located at Southwood Drive (Main Street) and Kingston Road, will be 6,000 square feet and have 19 parking spots available for customers.

After 35 years, the Big Carrot, the community-centric, sustainable, and health-conscious food store, has decided to expand and open a second location at Southwood Drive and Kingston Road in the Beach Community.

The worker-owned store prioritizes organic, non-GMO, local, and fair trade in all its purchasing practices. It prides itself with offering personalized, informative services and ongoing public education through its rigorous standards program. The store is also committed to healthy and sustainable food systems by supporting small local, organic producers whenever possible.

John Gousvaris, who will be the new store manager with 20 years of experience in the retail sector, says he’s thrilled to be part of a great and caring community.

“Expanding our roots in the beach is fitting because we share the same community values. We look forward to growing together,” says Gousvaris.

The first and only Big Carrot store is located on Danforth Avenue. The second store, which is expected to open in the weeks ahead, will be 6,000 square feet and will offer the same experiences as the ones offered at the Danforth location, with fresh “grab n go”, an organic smoothie/coffee bar, and a smaller selection of grocery, personal care and dispensary items. There will be 19 parking spots available for customers only, which will be free for 45 minutes in the underground garage. The new location will also prohibit the sale of single use plastic water bottles, two litres and under.

The beloved store has been anticipated by the community. Its purpose is simply to create a healthy society by providing the community with an inclusive environment that promotes, along staff and customers, truth, integrity and awareness of healthy food and lifestyle choices.

The new store will also be displayed in a fresh purple colour instead of the traditional orange as the brand chose to create a new look, as it reflects the exciting new beginnings the store will have in its second location.