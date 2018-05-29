Consultation for proposed seniors development at 2494 Danforth Ave. this Thursday

Looking northwest towards the site from Danforth Ave. PHOTO: Sweeny and Co.

Late last year a developer submitted to the city an application to redevelop the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2494 Danforth Ave., and this week the community is getting the chance to provide feedback at a city-led consultation in Ward 31.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 31, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hope United Church (2550 Danforth Ave.).

Ahead of the community consultation, Derrick Wong, the city planner who is overseeing the application and intends to be in attendance Thursday, explained what to expect.

“We’re there for two reasons: one tell the public what’s going on… and the second thing is we want to hear from the public. What are their concerns?” he said.

The proposal from Tawse Realco Inc. is for a 10-storey, 140-room seniors residence with retail at grade fronting Danforth, just west of Main St., and a four-storey, 20-apartment rental building behind it on the northwest corner of Harris and Chisholm Avenue. The two structures would be linked by an underground parking lot with 74 spaces.

“They’re proposing… seniors-geared living,” said Wong of the developer, who is slated to be at the meeting to provide information on the application and field questions from attendees.

Wong is also scheduled to present material, as is George Pantazis, another city planner. The latter will explain how this development application fits in with two studies of the immediate area the city is undertaking to guide future development.

City guidelines for the site in question currently prescribe a maximum of eight storeys, roughly the width of this stretch of the Danforth. The city is not planning any further consultations for the application.