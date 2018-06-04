No signs of missing woman last seen in Woodbine Beach area

Zabia Afzal, 30-year-old York University PhD student, was last traced to Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

It’s been close to a month since Zabia Afzal, a 30-year-old York University PhD student and activist, has been missing.

She was last seen on May 10th when she took an Uber from her workplace at Vaughan to Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East in the Beach neighbourhood.

While the police searched the waters off Woodbine Beach, York Regional Police searched nearby areas collecting information from the public.

Zubair Afzal, the brother, has been actively involved with authorities and the media as well as online trying to search for his sister.

“We don’t have any updates on Zabia as of now but we hope she is safe and we are trying to be optimistic,” said Afzal.

Sadia Khan, who has been friends with Zabia’s for six years, said it is unlike Zabia walk away from everything, leaving her friends and family with pain and anxiety.

“Although there are no concrete updates, wherever she is, we really hope she’s okay,” said Khan.

Zabia’s friends and family have joined forces to create a volunteer search group around the areas where she was last tracked. The volunteers have been involved around the community by posting flyers and searching . The hashtag, #FindZabia, continues to be used as an alert to help widen the search for Zabia on social media.

“We’ve seen an outpour of support come our way,” says Afzal. “The family, however, is concerned for her safety and want others to keep an eye out for any information.”

Zabia Afzal was last seen wearing black pants, a black or navy zippered hooded sweatshirt and a green floral shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police investigations unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.