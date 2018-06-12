Community Centre 55’s annual Slobberfest returned to the Beach late last month, bringing together dogs (and their humans) for a celebration of all things canine. Local puppers vied to win the hot-dog-eating contest and Beagles battled it out in the Beagle Wiggle Walkathon. Of course, photo ops abounded. Here are the dogs of Slobberfest 2018.

