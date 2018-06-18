Check in with neighbours and find a cool place to beat the heat

On Sunday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa issued a heat warning for Toronto until further notice, although it looks like the temperatures will return to a more seasonal norm of 23C on Tuesday.

During a heat warning, it is encouraged that we all take some time to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at risk of suffering from heat-related illness. Make sure they are able to stay cool and are drinking plenty of liquids.

To escape the heat, there are several air-conditioned places for people to go and rest indoors. More information is available at http:www.toronto.ca/health/keepcool.

The public are advised to take these precautions during a heat warning:

Drink lots of cool water even before you feel thirsty.

Go to air-conditioned places such as shopping malls, local libraries and community centres.

Take cool showers or baths or use cool wet towels to cool down.

Wear loose, light-coloured, breathable clothing and, when outdoors, wear a

wide-brimmed hat. Avoid the sun and stay in the shade or use an umbrella.

Reschedule or plan outdoor activities so they take place during cooler parts of the day.

Make sure that elderly people, children or pets are not left unattended in a car.

Air pollution increases in hot weather conditions. Pay special attention to the hourly Air Quality Health Index levels and forecasts which are available here.