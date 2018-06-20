Local store owners concerned about vandals targeting the shops of the Beach

Nirvana Magden is not sure if the damage was a "smash and grab" but it was a "smash-and-something," she said. Her shop, Aix-En-Tric on Queen St. East, had its window smashed by a masked man with a crowbar on Wednesday morning, she said. PHOTO: Susan Legge

An early morning act of vandalism today has two Queen Street East shop owners wondering why Beach-area shops are being targeting.

Jeweller Nirvana Magden, the owner of Aix-En-Tric at Queen St. E. and Scarborough Beach Blvd., woke up to news that her shop windows had been smashed.

“We have it on camera, them smashing [the window] with a crowbar. He’s wearing a mask,” said Magden, who spoke to Beach Metro News this morning, while her windows were being boarded up. “We think it was a white or silver van they pulled up in.”

The vandalism occurred between 3:30–3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning she said. “Apparently the police had several calls from the community so several people heard or saw it,” she said. “Community-wise, that’s nice.”

During our interview, Leah Moroz, owner of The Beach Market, came by Aix-En-Tric to speak with Magden about the damage after hearing about what had occurred.

“This happened the other day at The Beach Market,” she said. My whole door window–I boarded mine with wood. I wonder if it’s the same guy? There’s a video, the cops have the video. We will have to find out if it’s the same people,” said Moroz.

Vandals sprayed graffiti on several locations around Moroz’s shop at 1936 Queen St. East, but her door window was the only one smashed. Moroz’s shop features handmade artwork, jewelry, vintage items and skincare products. It happened early Sunday morning. “It’s very quiet on this street around that time,” says Moroz. “Small businesses have it hard enough, and then they do this,” she said.

“It’s a problem. It’s happened to us a few times over the last 15 years,” said Magden, who was unsure if anything was actually stolen at the time of the interview. “Maybe it wasn’t a “smash and grab” but it was a “smash and something,” she said. “It’s been happening more and more, and it sucks.”

Police are investigating and Beach Metro News has asked for comment.