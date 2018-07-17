Food, cars, guitars at Wheels on the Danforth on August 18

DJs, local bands and artists, including the east Toronto band, The Two Fours, will entertain the crowds at the Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue location of the Wheels on the Danforth Festival. PHOTO: Contributed

For the past nine years, Crossroads of the Danforth BIA has presented the Wheels on the Danforth Street Festival providing free family fun for all ages where Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue meet.

Running August 17 and 18, the event includes a screening of Jurassic Park in Oakridge Park. Bring a blanket or a deck chair and enjoy loads of activities for the whole family.

On Saturday, August 18, the annual street festival commences at 11:00 a.m. for 12 fun-filled hours. This is a community event involving numerous organizations showcasing all forms of “wheels”.

This year’s festival has something for everyone including two dynamic car shows, music, street performers, food and lots of free family fun. Located in Oakridge Park will be the Kid’s Zone area including dinosaurs, face painting, and dinosaur-themed inflatables. Enjoy a variety of free demonstrations including children’s and family programming throughout the afternoon.

Foodies will enjoy a variety of delicious choices from local restaurants. Wheels on the Danforth Street Festival is proud to present three stages located on Danforth Avenue at Byng Avenue, Danforth Road and Warden Avenue. Stroll the streets and enjoy the magic of the buskers, while enjoying fabulous food, fun and loads to see and do.

For car buffs, this year’s car show will host classics, exotics, tuners, muscle cars, hot rods and motorcycles, all lined up on the closed section of Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue.

This is a professionally judged event with trophies and prizes. Moving into the evening on the street, watch buskers juggle fire and dance to the sounds of local bands under the twinkling lights. For more information, visit www.wheelsonthedanforth.com.