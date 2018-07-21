Victim succumbs to chest injury in Leslieville, suspect arrested

Live from 55 Division late this afternoon. Homicide Det. Dunkely spoke to media about having a suspect already in custody after an altercation on Eastern Ave. early this morning. The victim, a man, identified as Kerry Roman, succumbed to his injuries. This happened at around 1 a.m. today. Det. Dunkley said this was an unprovoked attack.

Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.