Praying for a good book? St. Aidan’s fundraiser presents top local authors

PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

From a Murdoch Mystery guest and a hockey legend biography to a Canadian historical drama, there will be something for everyone at the second annual Authors’ Dinner fundraiser for St. Aidan’s Church which happens on Thursday, September 20.

The event will feature three top local writers and their latest books. Maureen Jennings, author of her latest book Let Darkness Bury the Dead, and the creator of the popular detective TV series Murdoch Mysteries will talk about Toronto during the First World War, with a special guest appearance by Thomas Craig, who plays Inspector Thomas Brackenreid on the show.

J. Shayne Randall is the author of The Pepper Kid: The Life and Times of Ken Randall, Hockey’s Bad Hombre, which is a biography about hockey legend Ken Randall. He will also talk about his grandfather who was the winner of two Stanley Cups.

Maia Caron, author of Song of Batoche, a historical novel about the fight between the Metis and Louis Riel insurrection of 1885, will also speak.

Her novel is ranked number 11 on CBC.ca’s list of 95 “must-read books of 2017” as it tells the tales of Caron’s ancestors from the point of view of the Metis women.

St. Aidan’s own musical group, St. Aidan’s Regrets, will perform as well as opera singer Michael Barrett and Marcelle Boisjoli.

St. Aidan’s has served the Beach community for over 125 years.

It continues to make a difference to those who walk through its doors for worship or outreach programs, serving community lunches, hosting an Out of the Cold program during the winter, offering programs for young families, supporting a refugee family from Syria and more. Tickets are on sale now for the fundraiser which will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Balmy Beach Club.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 416.691.2222 or by emailing staidan@eol.ca. Purchases can be made by e-transfer with a phone call ahead. The cost is $75 per person and includes dinner.