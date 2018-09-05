Delicious DIY face masks

Everyone loves a day at the spa – the massages, the facials, those super-soft, fluffy robes. The only problem is, all that pampering comes with a cost and there’s nothing relaxing about a maxed-out credit card!

Treating yourself to a spa-like treatment needn’t break the bank and you probably already have the ingredients to whip up a luxurious face mask in your kitchen.

Making a natural face mask is one of the best ways to nourish your skin and supply some much-needed nutrients, not to mention the fact that it can be a fun (and frugal) way to spend an afternoon.

So, here is a list of my favorite DIY face-mask ingredients that will feed your skin in the most delicious way.

Honey – a staple of many DIY masks, honey has natural anti-bacterial properties making it great for skin that’s prone to occasional breakouts and acne. Honey also helps to brighten dull skin, providing a fresh, radiant glow.

Yogurt – this good-for-your-gut food is also a rich source of alpha hydroxy acids and a perfect base for a variety of masks. The AHA content of yogurt works as a gentle exfoliator, helping to rid the skin of dead cells that build up over time and make the skin seem tired and lifeless.

Bananas – as a rich source of Vitamin A and Potassium, bananas have a number of different skincare properties but are particularly good for oilier skin and minimizing large pores. And don’t throw away that peel! Gently rubbing the peel over your face, leaving for 30 minutes and then rinsing can support the look of brighter, tighter and line-free skin when applied on a regular basis.

Egg – your skin type will determine which part of the egg you’ll need to use in your mask. Those with oily skin should use just the egg white which has a natural astringent effect, tightening the skin and shrinking oversized pores. The white of the egg also contains an acne-fighting enzyme that makes it an ideal treatment for skin prone to breakouts.

For people with dry skin types, applying the protein-rich yolk will provide a deep nourishment while imparting a long-lasting hydration that’s perfect for fighting fine lines and wrinkles.

Lemon Juice – the high levels of Ascorbic Acid (aka vitamin C) in lemon juice makes it a great choice if your skin is showing areas of hyperpigmentation, better known as ‘age spots’. Often occurring in older skin or sometimes after pregnancy, hyperpigmentation can be treated with the natural skin-lightening properties of lemon juice which has the added benefits of free-radical fighting antioxidants.

Avocado – forget about that trendy avocado toast and start spreading this rich source of ‘good’ fat on your face instead! Avocado has super-high levels of Omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin E, two ingredients that are perfect for skin that is dry, rough or prone to flakiness. The oils in avocado also support collagen synthesis, helping to create stronger connective tissue that, overtime, creates skin that is more resilient as it ages.

Strawberries – while it’s hard to resist the sweet juiciness of these summer berries, take advantage of their amazing acne-fighting power! High in Salicylic acid, strawberries help to remove excess, pore-clogging sebum while reducing the severity of blemishes and scars. This delicious fruit also contains vitamin C and antioxidants that will leave the skin feeling energized and rejuvenated.

Coconut oil – you probably know how good coconut oil is for the diet but its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and richly moisturizing properties also make it an ideal addition to any DIY dry skin mask. Light in texture and less greasy than olive oil, it will leave the skin feeling super-soft and, applied regularly, help reduce the signs of aging around the eyes and mouth.

Fiona Bramzell has lived and worked in the Upper Beach for almost 20 years.

As a freelance writer, she focuses on the health and fitness industry.

Fiona is also one of the founders of Market 55, a farmers’ market held at Community Centre 55 and is involved in the Kingston Road Village community both as a parent and business owner.