Walk/run with family and feed someone in need

As part of a global commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity, Dempster’s is excited to invite families, competitive runners and non-professional runners to be part of the Global Energy Race by Dempster’s. This is a one-of-a-kind race happening on Sunday, September 23 at Ashbridges Bay Park at 9 a.m.

Run With Us and Give a Lunch: Dempster’s is made by Canadians for Canadians, with Canadian Wheat flour and 100 per cent Canadian values, including supporting local communities! For every kilometre completed by participants at the Global Energy Race, Dempster’s will donate two slices of bread to the North York Harvest Food Bank.

The Global Energy Race consists of two races that are open to everyone to encourage the community to get active together. The family-focused 3 km walk/run is an event that is open to all, including families with little children, walking groups and dogs on leashes. The price to register is $20 and families and children are invited to participate in free activities such as live entertainment, face painting, sign-making, bean bag toss and more.

For those who want to challenge themselves and set a personal best, there’s also a 10 km race with a registration fee of $30. The top male and female finisher in the 10 km race will win an all-expenses paid trip for two (including airfare, accommodations and spending money) to the 2019 Global Energy Race in Madrid, Spain. The trip’s retail value is approximately $6,500.

Registration includes the day-of festivities, a race kit which includes a t-shirt, race bib, timer, product giveaways, a pre-race breakfast, post-race lunch featuring Dempster’s products and an official 2018 Global Energy Race medal.

Race kit pick-up and day-of information will be shared via email as race day approaches.

Several high-profile spokespeople, including Cityline host Tracy Moore will attend and participate in the race, joined by other Toronto celebrity influencers and leading family bloggers.

Registration must be completed by Friday, September 21.

Please contact info@GlobalEnergyRace.ca for more information or visit toronto.globalenergyrace.ca to register.

