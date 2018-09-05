Wine pairings for your zodiac sign

Let’s admit it…we all check our horoscope now and then. Whether we believe in it or not, it’s always interesting and amusing to see what the stars have to say. What’s more fascinating is what wine you’re likely to sip according to your sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) is innovative, unpredictable, independent and extremely social. Not just any wine will do. Something that is as distinctive as you are! You’ll dig an orange wine…a white that’s made with the skins on giving it that unusual orange hue tasting robust, tart and off-the-wall. You might also like biodynamic blends. This wine (usually organic) utilizes a combination of different grapes and is created following nature and the moon’s cycles.

Pisces (Feb. 19-Mar.20) is emotional, creative, sensitive, and artistic often see the world through rose-coloured glasses, so a delightful, chilled rosé full of fresh watermelon, strawberries and red fruit is just the thing to fill your fantasy.

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19) known as courageous, confident, and bold, you need an equally bold vino like a big, oaked Chardonnay brimming with character or a bodacious spicy Malbec.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20) the persistent and passionate ones, you loves the good life. The rich, elegant, often expensive Pinot Noir (especially red Burgundy) should be your ticket to happiness. This wine should live up to your expectations and standards of the lifestyle you deserve.

Gemini (May 21-June 21) is the dual personality that can be serious and funny, both sweet and sour at the same time. The only grape wine that can match your dynamic character is Riesling. Dry, medium or sweet, this versatile wine with its bracing acidity and vivacious citrus is perfect for you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22) is the helpful, strong-willed, empathetic, and loyal that will love red Rioja or Sangiovese (Chianti, Brunello, Vino Nobile), full of vibrant red fruit and charm. The perfect accompaniments to your character.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) the dignified, decisive, romantic, a rich Cabernet or Syrah/Shiraz is just the wine to give you the strength you crave. It will certainly excite the lion in you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22) your sweet, gentle, tender, reliable, grounded demeanor cries out for an equally steady wine like herbal, grassy, crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a fruity, refreshing sparkler like Moscato to play up that lovable side.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct.22) the balanced, sociable, team playing must have a bubbly (sparkling wine) known for bringing folks together more than any other nectar of the grape. Champagne should be your ultimate mate.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21) possesses integrity, honesty, passion and motivation so a tannic, dark wine like Syrah/Shiraz is something you can totally embrace. A solid wine like this is sure to deliver what your personality needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) are the adventurous, good-humoured, no nonsense who should sip on a wine like Malbec with its bold, drink-ability. Just the selection to match your open road policy and send you on a trip of gastronomic proportions.

Finally, we have Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Hard-working and sophisticated, the choice for you is ice wine, the supreme, ultimate of late harvest wines. Alternately, Sauterne from southern Bordeaux with its honeyed lusciousness should do nicely as well. Both provide unctuous richness that is right up your alley.

Any of the above suggested wines should nicely fit your character according to your astrological sign. However, feel free to experiment with others. Who knows?…perhaps you’ll discover others that the stars think match your sign as well.