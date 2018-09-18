Join us on September 24 for a Beaches—East York Councillor Candidates Town Hall

Join us for a Beaches—East York Councillor Candidates Town Hall meeting on September 24

The Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 are hosting a town hall meeting featuring candidates running for city council in the riding of Beaches—East York.

The meeting will take place on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Road at 7:30 p.m.

All registered candidates running for councillor in the Beaches—East York area have been invited and will be given the opportunity to make a statement.

Written questions from the audience will be accepted. If you have a question for the candidates, you can submit it at the start of the evening, or you may send it in advance by email to editor@beachmetro.com.

This is a free event that is open to the general public.

With the possibility of new ward boundaries, and both of our area councillors retiring, this is your opportunity to hear the new voices that you can choose to be our voice at city hall.

As of press time, election day is scheduled for Monday, October 22, 2018.

