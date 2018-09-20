Artist takes her unique gift seriously

Artist Nanci Miranda with a painting from her English Garden Blue collection.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art is hosting its annual Fall Art Show at the Beach United Church from September 21-23 which incorporates work from over 40 local artists.

Artist Nanci Miranda, born and raised in Toronto, has four paintings on display at the show and lives in Scarborough with husband Michael and daughter, Maddy.

Nanci told Beach Metro News that five years ago she had fallen ill and didn’t work for a year. “I am much better now,” she said. “What came out of my situation was the

realization that I have never painted in my life. Once my sickness was healed, the paintings just flew out of me.”

With such a unique technique and aesthetic appeal, it’s hard to believe Nanci has not had any formal artistic training.

“I’m still trying to make sense of how I can paint this way,” she said. “After three months of being ill and staring at the same things around my home for weeks, I needed to pick up a pencil and paper to try to draw them!”

Nanci had no expectations as to what would come of her artwork, and is thankful her passion and dedication has paid off. She describes her style as “very abstract.”

“Most of my pieces are contemporary, I do commissioned portraiture as well,” she said.

In the show, Nanci is featuring a few pieces from a collection called English Garden—one in blues and another version in yellows.

Nanci said that she began the English Garden collection a few months ago. She has several other pieces which can be found on her website nancimirandaartist.com.

The artist is also in training to become the new president of the Beach Art Guild learning the ropes of the new position and how the art community operates. In March 2019 she will take over the current position from Elizabeth Bacon.

“This gift has been given to me and I’m going to make it my life career,” Nanci said. “I’m not dabbling on the weekends, I paint every single day.”

If you’re interested in seeing more of Nanci’s work as well as other artists from the Beach Guild of Fine Art, the opening reception for the event takes place on Friday Sept. 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 22 and Sunday Sept 23. Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Avenue.

Admission is free and donations to the Bluffs Food Bank are welcomed.