Candidate list confirmed for Beaches–East York Town Hall

The Balmy Beach Residents Association, Beach Metro News and Community Centre 55 are hosting a town hall meeting featuring candidates running for city council in what is now Ward 19 Beaches—East York. The meeting will take place on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Road, at 7:30 p.m. Please arrive early. The meeting is schedule for one hour.

Invitations were sent to candidates registering to the newly merged ward. Final confirmation of candidates was made Thursday, September 20th at 5 p.m. based on those whom had responded back.

The following candidates have confirmed their attendance (in alphabetical order by last name):

1. Brad Bradford

2. Paul Bura

3. David Del Grande

4. Diane Dyson

5. Matthew Kellway

6. Brenda MacDonald

7. Josh Makuch

8. Valerie Maltais

9. Frank Marra

10. Morley Rosenberg

11. Adam Smith

If you have a question for the candidates, you can submit it at the start of the evening, or you may send it in advance by email to editor@beachmetro.com. Election day is scheduled for Monday, October 22, 2018.