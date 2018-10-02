Bake sale, auction to honour Kyle

A bake sale and silent auction will be held on Saturday, October 20 at the Beaches Recreation Centre in honour of 16-year-old Kyle Howard-Muthulingam.

Kyle tragically lost his life saving a mother and son from drowning while they swam in a restricted area of Woodbine Beach in August. He was a student at Wexford Collegiate Performing School for the Arts.

Proceeds from the bake sale and auction will go directly to Kyle’s family. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The recreation centre is located at 6 Williamson Road. For more details, call 416-392-0740.