Seminars and book show you how to tackle climate change

How do we beat climate change? What’s the plan? We know about the problem. What are the solutions? How can you make a real difference? What’s proven, and what will make a big impact?

The Clean Energy for Homeowners series of seminars will help Toronto residents with practical tips on green living and offer answers to these kinds of questions. The first seminar will be held on October 9 at Community Centre 55 at 7:00 p.m.

The seminar will include the launch of a new book, The Clean Energy Age by Beach resident Bruce Nagy, who will lead the seminar. Bruce is a speaker for Al Gore’s Climate Reality and a solutions specialist. MP Nathaniel Erskine Smith will be on hand at the launch to introduce the new book and address Canada’s commitment to climate change.

Nagy’s book is designed to help us take action immediately. It focuses on proven solutions and organizes them neatly into a dozen personal top 10 lists of action priorities for homeowners, business people, government planners and people in other situations and walks of life.

It takes you step-by-step through the best ways to make a real difference, save some money and win in the clean energy age.

For example, do you really need a furnace or big cooling system? Nagy has been digging into these questions as an international journalist for years, having prepared some 150 articles on clean energy technologies and government programs.

He provides simple explanations for how to assess heat pumps, geothermal, and new kinds of water systems; how to arrange financing and calculate paybacks on improvements; and what to look for when choosing installers and design engineers.

Seminar dates and times

1. Clean Energy for Homeowners, Tuesday, October 9, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Special guest: Beaches Danforth MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

2. Myths and Facts of Electric Vehicles, Tuesday, October, 23, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Special Guest: Bill Pollock Operations Director, Chargecar.ca Canada.

3. Clean Energy for Organizations, Tuesday, November, 06, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Special Guest: Matthew Chapman, National Campaigns Coordinator, Climate Reality Project.