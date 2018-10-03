Scarborough Players kicking off 60 years of live theatre with Noises Off!

Celebrating 60 years of comedies, dramas, mysteries and positive reviews, the Scarborough Players cast from Noises Off! feature from left to right, seated: Melissa Williams, Richard Burton, Misha Harding. Standing from left to right: Daryn DeWalt, Greg Nowlan, Christine Dick, Holm Bradwell and Malorie Mandolidis (holding phone). PHOTO: Thomas Kowal

Never a dull moment for Scarborough Players! They are a dynamic theatre group that draws theatre goers, actors and volunteers from across the Greater Toronto Area.

The group is proudly celebrating their 60th anniversary of producing comedies, dramas, and mysteries with great reviews and they invite everyone to come celebrate this milestone

season.

Share Your Memories

Audiences are invited to join in celebrating the anniversary by sharing past pictures of productions, favourite plays and memories. Were you involved in a past production? Did you see plays like It’s a Wonderful Life, The Drawer Boy, A Streetcar Named Desire, Catch Me If You Can, Barefoot in the Park, Angel Street, The Odd Couple and others? Have a favourite play? Please submit your pictures, memories and anecdotes to scarboroughplayers60th@gmail.com.

Theatre Innovation – A New Hearing Loop System

Scarborough Players announced the launch of a new Hearing Loop System at the Scarborough Village Theatre. This will be the only theatre in Toronto with this type of hearing assist system. The new hearing system will be officially launched during opening night of Noises Off!, Scarborough Players first comedy of the 60th season. It opens on October 5, 2018.

History of Innovation and Awards

Scarborough Players was founded by the late John Caldwell in 1959. They originally performed at the Club Top Hat on Kingston Road and the old Frigidaire Building on Eglinton. They moved into the Scarborough Village Theatre location in 1982 and have been producing creative sets and shows on stage ever since.

They have been nominated for and have won several ACT-CO awards for their quality work on productions, actors and creative teams over the decades.

The group has introduced many innovations over the past 60 years to ensure they continuously engage audiences and members. Find out more by following them on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Get involved by seeing a production, volunteering, participating in an improv workshop, meeting actors during wine and cheese receptions and more.

An Exciting Season Ahead

Be sure to get tickets to the first show of the season: Noises Off!, a comedy about a theatre group’s misadventures. It features ACT-CO award-winning actors including Malorie Mandolidis, Daryn DeWalt and Greg Nowlan.

The season line-up includes the following four shows:

1. Noises Off! is up first and runs from October 5-20, 2018.

2. Doubt, A Parable is running from January 11-26, 2019.

3. Caught in the Net is the first-of-spring show running from April 5-20, 2019.

4. The Ladies Foursome will ring in the summer, running from June 28-July 13, 2019.

Something for everyone as part of Theatre Scarborough

Scarborough Players performs out of Scarborough Village Theatre located on the corner of Kingston and Markham Roads. It is affiliated with two other theatre groups, Scarborough Music Theatre and Scarborough Theatre Guild, that form Theatre Scarborough.

Scarborough Theatre Guild is also celebrating their 60th Anniversary and Scarborough Music Theatre is celebrating their 58th year. Together, the three groups produce 11 shows each season. Audiences can enjoy musicals, comedies, dramas and mysteries.

There is free parking, reserved seats and accessible seating. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. and matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at theatrescarborough.com or through the box office (416) 267-9292.

For more information on the theatre’s new hearing loop system, anniversary celebrations and specific dates of the exciting season, go to theatrescarborough.com/scarborough-players/