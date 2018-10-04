Deja Views: Queen Street

I remember many years ago, going on a historical walk with Gene Domagala. We walked up to a newly opened bar on Queen Street East, between Hambly and Lee, north side. Gene asked the group if we could guess from the facade what kind of business this store ran in the long distant past.
We were stumped.
“Look carefully at the wood frame leading towards the door,” said Gene. We still had no clue what he was referring to.
After a short period of time scratching heads, Gene said two words: a coffin. Yes! It’s in the shape of a coffin. It once was a funeral parlour!
I am so grateful to Gene and his devotion to keeping the Beach’s history alive. If you ever have the opportunity to go on his historical walks, I wouldn’t miss it.
A special shout out to Chris Souwand, who took this photograph in 1985 for a school project he worked on while attending Centennial College.
Do you have an old photo of the Beach you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
