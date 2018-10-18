Beach Studio Tour blends a selection of fresh perspectives and rich tradition

On top of the many artists’ homes you can visit, the Beach Studio Tour now includes the Gardener’s Cottage which will host three area artists.Download the brochure at www.beachstudiotour.ca

Something old and something new — that’s what you’ll find when you explore the fall Beach Studio Tour which takes place between October 19-21.

Blending cherished traditions with fresh perspectives, the fall 2018 Beach Studio Tour is celebrating almost 25 years of sharing its artistic vision with the public. Launched in 1994 by two perceptive entrepreneurs, the city’s longest-running studio tour is renowned for its cordial hospitality, diverse media, and exceptional artwork. It proudly upholds its legacy while keeping pace with progressive trends in art.

Each member in the artist-run collective creates original new pieces every season, and they welcome the chance to discuss their latest inspirations, upcoming ventures, and evolving techniques, deepening their guests’ appreciation of the craftsmanship behind their art.

This year’s line up includes weaver Lucille Crighton, photographer John Dowding, and painters Dianne Shelton and Elizabeth Berry, all of whom are respected tour veterans who continue to delight their visitors with innovative work.

This year’s newcomers include mixed-media artist Susan Aaron, painter and photographer Sandi Stahlbrand, and textile artist Sandra Pim.

The long-standing custom of inviting the community into the artists’ personal spaces is now enhanced with the addition of the Gardener’s Cottage venue in Kew Gardens. Designed in the Queen Anne Revival style, this distinctive stone house was built in 1902 as a honeymoon cottage, later becoming the official residence of the park caretaker. It will serve as a unique studio site for three Beach Studio Tour artists.

Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll, cycle, or drive to meet the 23 artists at fifteen different locations, marked by yellow balloons and signs. The Beach neighbourhood has the warm intimacy of a lakeside village.

Pick up the perfect holiday gift for family and friends or something special just for you. Brochures are available at local shops and cafés, or downloadable at www.beachstudiotour.ca.

Toronto’s Beach Studio Tour hours are Friday, October 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday October 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.