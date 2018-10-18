Decorate for fall with foraged florals and finds

Fall is officially here and it is one of my favourite times of the year. I love the crisp, clear days, sweater and boot weather and decorating with fall colours and props. Since most of the gardens don’t have a lot of colour in them right now, I usually want to add some to front porches or entry ways.

Use pumpkins and various other squash and fall mums in planters mixed with ivy. Vintage wood crates or galvanized sap buckets are perfect accessories. Anything rustic and textured will work.

These are all great ways to dress up your house outside – but what about inside?

Even though Thanksgiving is over, there’s no reason not to set a lovely fall table.

There is a really big trend right now in weddings and event decor towards more casual “foraging” florals. This just means picking fresh items that are local and in season and making those part of your arrangements.

You can create the same look at home on your own fall table. Using items from your garden, or in the wild, and using those as your base for your centrepieces. Queen Anne’s Lace, ivy, wild vines, branches and hydrangea are perfect to pick right now while they are still looking fresh. Instead of formal centrepieces, lay the ivy and/or vines along the centre of the table and add in a few small vessels with flowers in them. It’s a more informal look, using only a few blossoms, scattered throughout, instead of a larger arrangement.

When looking at vessels/vases, go outside the box and use things you may already have around the house or hit a flea market or thrift shop for some cool finds. A vintage gravy boat can beautifully hold flowers, and silver trays and dishes can be the base for your ivy and vines. A collection of vintage vases look great placed along the table with small buds in them — repetition of shapes, colours or materials is always a great way to keep the look chic.

Using vintage fabrics or more natural materials as tablecloths is also great. Vintage white linen never goes out of style. Stock up on this every time you see it at markets and vintage shops.

Burlap runners look great for a fall tablescape, and can be repurposed to wrap your shrubs when the weather turns colder. Just like when the weather gets colder and we put on layers, do the same for your table!

Salvaged or rustic wood planks can be sanded and oiled and used over and over on the table. They are great to put hot dishes on while adding character and texture to the look.

Be sure to add lots of candles in different sizes — tealights and pillar candles in old jars or set on old dishes add a nice, soft glow.

You don’t need to spend a lot or even buy new to create a really warm and beautiful look on your table. Eclectic and unusual items will make it unique and interesting. Happy decorating!