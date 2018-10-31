Neil McNeil cross country runners win 11th straight Toronto title, qualify for OFSAA championships

Neil McNeil High School's cross country team won the overall boys title for the 11th year in a row at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association championships recently.

Neil McNeil High School cross country runners took top boys team honours for the 11th straight year at the recent Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association championships in Etobicoke.

Neil McNeil’s Midget and Senior boys teams both finished first in their races, and the Junior team was second overall at the meet which took place on Friday, Oct. 26 in Centennial Park.

As well as bringing home city championship banners, for the 11th year in a row Neil McNeil also qualified all three teams for the upcoming OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) championships on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Christie Lake Conservation Area in Dundas, just outside of Hamilton.

In the Midget boys race, Liam McCullagh (gold medal) led his team of Matthew Jennings (bronze medal), Sebastian Hurtado (fourth place), and Jack Oldman (sixth place) to the title.

In the Senior race, Liam McKelvey (gold medal), Owen Moloney (bronze medal), James Bardwell (sixth place) and Jacob Andress (12th place) captured the crown.

Junior team members Patrick Saini (eighth place), Jess Owens (11th place), Finn Martin (13th place) and Sean OKeefe (14th place) ran their way to second place overall.