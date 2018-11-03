Tom Allen brings Missing Pages show to Kingston Road Village Concert Series

Radio host Tom Allen brings his Missing Pages show to Kingston Road United Church on Nov. 4.

Radio host Tom Allen returns to the Beach on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. for the second concert of the Kingston Road Village Concert Series.

After the stunning opening concert entitled Countertenor Madness, the series will feature Tom’s show Missing Pages.

This chamber musical was written by Tom and is directed by Richard Greenblatt.

It features actor Ric Waugh as Ludwig van Beethoven, Tom Allen as Anton Schindler, Patricia O’Callaghan as Susannah Sotto, Bryce Kulak as Theodore Molt and Lori Gemmell, harpist.

The concert features the music of Beethoven, Handel, C.P.E. Bach, Theodore Molt (the Canadian who met Beethoven), plus original music and

arrangements by the cast.

Prepare to be entertained and also to learn fascinating stories from real events. This concert is music history that is funny, moving and informative.

The concert takes place at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

Tickets are $20 in advance at www.missingpages.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door. For more series information visit www.kruc/concerts or 416-699-6091.