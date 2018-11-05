Neil McNeil High School cross country runners take bronze in Midget race at Ontario championships

Members of the Neil McNeil High School Midget boys cross country team show off their bronze medals from the Ontario championships.

Along with notching their 11th straight overall city title recently, the Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross country team earned honours at the provincial championships on Saturday, Nov. 3.

By winning top overall boys team honours at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association championships in Etobicoke on Oct. 26, Neil McNeil qualified its Midget, Junior and Senior teams for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) finals at the Christie Lake Conservation Area in Dundas, ON.

At the provincial meet, the Midget boys team won the bronze medal. Members of the Midget team who ran at OFSAA were Liam McCullagh (eighth), Matthew Jennings (58th), Jack Oldman (74th), Sebastian Hurtado (79th) and Diego Rollason (90th). A total of 36 teams and 268 runners took part in the race.

The Junior boys race at OFSAA saw 38 teams and 276 athletes compete, and Neil McNeil finished 19th overall led by Jesse Owens who finished 94th. In the Senior OFSAA race, featuring 38 teams and 281 runners, Neil McNeil was 13th overall led by Liam McKelvey’s 47th place finish.

It was the 11th straight year Neil McNeil had sent all three of its teams to the OFSAA cross country championships thanks to their strong performances at the city finals.

Neil McNeil’s Midget and Senior boys teams both finished first in their races at the city championships, and the Junior team was second overall at the meet which took at Centennial Park.

In the Midget boys race at the city’s, Liam McCullagh (gold medal) led his team of Matthew Jennings (bronze medal), Sebastian Hurtado (fourth place), and Jack Oldman (sixth place) to the title.

In the Senior race, Liam McKelvey (gold medal), Owen Moloney (bronze medal), James Bardwell (sixth place) and Jacob Andress (12th place) captured the crown.

Junior team members Patrick Saini (eighth place), Jesse Owens (11th place), Finn Martin (13th place) and Sean OKeefe (14th place) ran their way to second place overall at the city championships.