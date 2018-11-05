Toronto police seek suspect after sex assault on TTC bus at Victoria Park Station

Toronto police have released these photos of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sex assault on a TTC bus at Victoria Park Station on Oct. 26

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on TTC bus at Victoria Park Station.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was on the bus at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen in Victoria Park Station.

Police from Toronto police’s 41 Division released two photos of a man sought in connection with the incident on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent online at www.222tips.com or by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).