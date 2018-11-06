Photography collective with roots in the Beach hosts show at Dignam Art Gallery

The f8 Photography Collective hosts its Sum of Parts show from Nov. 7 to 11 at the Dignam Gallery in Yorkville.

From Nov. 7-11, the f8 Photography Collective presents its 19th exhibition entitled A Sum of Parts at the Dignam Art Gallery which is located at 23 Prince Arthur Ave. in Yorkville.

The collective grew out of the Beach Photo Club whose members had a desire to show-and-sell their images and sharpen their photography skills.

Members and guests include those still belonging to the Beach Photo Club such as Maureen Littlewood, Jude Marion, Selby Shanly, Natalia Shields, Felicity Somerset, Rod Trider, David Williams and John Wallace.

An opening reception is set for Friday, Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m.

Additional receptions during the show are set for Saturday, Nov. 10 from 5-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 11 from 1-4 p.m.

For more information on the collective, please visit www.f8photographycollective.com