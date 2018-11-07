Beach actress co-produces timely production of Between The Sheets

Jori Morrow.

The theatre production of Between The Sheets is returning to the Toronto stage for the first time in six years.

In the age of the #MeToo movement and helicopter parenting, this production is a timely, must-see addition to Toronto’s fall theatre schedule, says the show’s co-producer.

“In the current social and political climate Between The Sheets has never been more relevant,” said actress and co-producer of the show, Jorie Morrow. “The play deals with issues that are at the forefront; sexuality, power, and women being held accountable for men’s actions, motherhood, and the pressure for women to ‘do it all’, not to mention school systems in chaos.”

Morrow, a Beach resident, recently appeared in Living Will at the 2018 Toronto Fringe and is a professional theatre artist as well as a member of the Toronto Beach Chorale.

Morrow performs in the play along with fellow co-producer Rafaela Lewis, who can be seen in Amazon’s The Romanoffs, directed by Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner.

Performances are slated from Nov. 9 to Nov. 18 at Small World Music Centre, 180 Shaw St. The show kicks off its preview on Thursday, Nov. 8, and tickets and times can be found online at www.martharoseproductions.com