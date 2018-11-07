In Line Six will keep the rockabilly rolling in the Beach

In Line Six performs at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill in the Beach on Nov. 9.

The In Line Six, a trio of rockabilly all-stars, will be playing this Friday, Nov. 9, at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill in the Beach.

Band members had been playing as part of The Straight Eights quartet every Friday for four years just down Queen Street East at Castro’s Lounge, but the Friday lineup there has changed and The Straight Eights played their last show at Castro’s two weeks ago.

But Teddy, Danny, and Steve have created their new trio called In Line Six, and they will continue their music in the Beach starting this Friday at the Salty Dog Bar and Grill, 1980 Queen St. E. at Waverly Road. The show goes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is no cover, no minimum.

In Line Six performs roots and rockabilly favourites, and some ones you’ve never heard but will love right away.