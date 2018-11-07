Man arrested after stabbing in Cliffside

Toronto police have a man in custody after a stabbing in Cliffside on the morning of Nov. 7.

Police were called to the Glen Everest Road and Wynnview Court area at approximately 6:50 a.m.

A man and a woman were both found at the location with stab wounds. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent online at www.222tips.com or by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).