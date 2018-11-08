Concert at St. John’s Norway Church to benefit East End Refugee Committee

The Bach Children's Chorus and the Bach Youth Chorus perform a concert this Saturday to benefit the East End Refugee Committee.

By Christina Blizzard

You can remember the past and celebrate the future at an upcoming Beach concert — and all for a good cause.

The renowned Bach Children’s Chorus and the Bach Youth Choir will perform a concert titled Resonant Reflection on Saturday, Nov. 10 at St. John’s Norway Church at 7.30 p.m.

The choirs will perform songs of remembrance and celebration for the coming holiday season.

All proceeds will go to the East End Refugee Committee. St. John’s is a founding member and ongoing supporter of this group.

The church also has a long connection with the 75th Battalion, the Canadian Expedition Force. The Reverend Leonard Baynes-Reed, a long-time priest at the church was the chaplain to the CEF and a stained glass window and a war memorial in the church honours those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

This popular choir has been winning awards for the past 32 years. Residents are invited to bring the family to enjoy a fun evening of musical memories.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and students are $10, and can be purchased through the church office, 470 Woodbine Ave., or by calling 416 691-4560.

The East End Refugee Committee (EERC) is a true Beach success story, reaching out a hand of friendship to those in need. It provides hands-on refugee sponsorship and a support group consisting of a number of east end Toronto churches. For 23 years it has provided financial support, friendship and settlement assistance to refugee families in need.