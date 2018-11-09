Police investigate robbery, assault in Beach

Toronto police are investigating a Halloween night assault and robbery on Wineva Avenue.

Toronto police are investigating a Halloween night robbery and assault in the Beach in which a teenage boy suffered minor injuries after being poked with a knife.

Police were called to Wineva Avenue south of Queen Street East at approximately 9:36 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of a robbery and assault.

According to police, a group of masked teenagers took candy from another group of teens. During the incident, a girl was allegedly slapped and a boy was poked with a knife.

Police do not have suspect descriptions, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 416-222-8477.