Local Remembrance Day ceremonies mark 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

The cenotaph at Kew Gardens in the Beach. Remembrance Day ceremonies are set for this Sunday, Nov. 11, morning.

Local Remembrance Day ceremonies planned for this Sunday will have special significance as they will also mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

It was at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice was declared to mark the end of the war which took place from 1914-1918 and killed more than 60,000 Canadian soldiers.

The sacrifices made by Canadians during the First and Second World Wars, The Korean War, Peacekeeping missions and other conflicts will be honoured at local Remembrance Day services set for the Beach, East York and Scarborough on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 11.

In the Beach, the ceremony takes place at the Kew Gardens cenotaph, Queen Street East opposite Bellefair Avenue. It begins with a parade of veterans from Corpus Christi Church on Lockwood Road at 10:30 a.m. to Kew Gardens. The official ceremony at the cenotaph starts at 10:55 a.m.

In East York, the ceremony takes place at the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave., starting at 10;45 a.m.

Southwest Scarborough residents can observe Remembrance Day at the Scarborough Cenotaph (Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue) beginning at 10:45 a.m.