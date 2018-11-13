Precious Snowflakes holiday art show set for Kingston Road Village

The Yellow House Gallery in the Kingston Road Village hosts its holiday art show and sale, Precious Snowflakes, from Nov. 16 to Jan. 12.
The show will feature more than 100 small works by local and regional artists at affordable prices.
Opening reception for the show is Friday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
The Yellow House Gallery is located at 921 Kingston Rd.
For more information on the Precious Snowflakes show, please visit the gallery at www.yellowhousegallery.ca
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.