Precious Snowflakes holiday art show set for Kingston Road Village

Honest Ed's, an encaustic work on wood by the ph1 collective, is one of the many works of art at the Precious Snowflakes show at The Yellow House Gallery in Kingston Road Village.

The Yellow House Gallery in the Kingston Road Village hosts its holiday art show and sale, Precious Snowflakes, from Nov. 16 to Jan. 12.

The show will feature more than 100 small works by local and regional artists at affordable prices.

Opening reception for the show is Friday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Yellow House Gallery is located at 921 Kingston Rd.

For more information on the Precious Snowflakes show, please visit the gallery at www.yellowhousegallery.ca