Santa’s Streetcar will be at Woodbine Loop to collect donations for Toy Mountain

Santa’s Streetcar, which is a toy drive organized by Toronto Transit Commission employees, will hit the Beach on Saturday, Nov. 24.
From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. that day, a vintage Toronto streetcar will be at the Woodbine streetcar loop at Queen Street East and Kingston Road.
Residents are invited to come on down and help fill it with donations of new unwrapped toys for Toy Mountain, which helps families in need over the holidays.
Along with local politicians, there will be musical acts, entertainers, a barbecue and a visit from Santa at the streetcar.
Volunteers from the TTC’s streetcar division help organize the annual event and are hoping residents can donate enough toys to fill the 100-foot long streetcar.
Donations of non-perishable food items will also be collected at the event.
